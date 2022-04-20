Breaking: Tim Seifert of Delhi Capitals found COVID positive in rapid testing, RT-PCR awaited

Tim Seifert of the IPL team Delhi Capitals has been found positive in rapid testing. His RT-PCR awaited report is awaited.

According to reports, the IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Zealand player is the second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.

The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.

