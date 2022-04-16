IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar seen in Mumbai Indians dugout with Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was seen making his first appearance with the Mumbai Indians team during their IPL 2022 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on April 16 (Saturday).

Arjun was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

In a picture making rounds on social media, Arjun is seen sitting next to the Master Blaster accompanied by Zaheer Khan, MI’s Director of Cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:18 PM IST