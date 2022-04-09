IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys 'Paradise' with his Mumbai Indians friends

Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar may not be enjoying his on-field experience watching his team play in the IPL 2022, but off-field the cricket icon seems to be enjoying every bit of travelling to the games.

Tendulkar Instagrammed a video of his travel to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune for the April 9 (Saturday) game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Master Blaster is seen travelling with Zaheer Khan, Kiran More and Rahul Sanghvi while English band Coldplay’s song Paradise playing in the background.

“Any time spent with friends is like PARADISE! #friends #roadtrip #onefamily," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Earlier, Tendulkar Instagrammed a video of his trip to Pune where he was listening to a Marathi folk song.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their first three games in the ongoing cash-rich T20 league.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:51 PM IST