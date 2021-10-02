e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:36 PM IST

IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's CSK vs RR encounter Live on TV and online

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals today.
FPJ Web Desk
CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RR captain Sanju Samson | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RR captain Sanju Samson | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Advertisement

The already qualified Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While, the table toppers CSK have already become the first team to storm into the IPL 2021 Playoffs, RR are reeling at the penultimate spot in the team standings. With just four wins from eleven games, the Royals cannot afford another defeat as it would knock them out of the league. For CSK on the hand, the game will be all about retaining their top stop and keeping their momentum going ahead of the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the CSK vs RR match today.

Where is the CSK vs RR game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 47 CSK vs RR will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

At what time will the CSK vs RR match begin?

The CSK vs RR match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Saturday, October 2).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match?

CSK vs RR match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match will be available on Hotstar.

ALSO READ

FPJ Poll: 71% of cricket fans back MI to win against DC in today's IPL match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal