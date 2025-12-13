'Mohabbat Hai!': Kolkata Fan's Ecstatic Reaction For Lionel Messi Goes Viral During GOAT India Tour 2025; Video

Image: Lionel Messi/ANI/X

An atmosphere of pure emotion and unwavering belief surrounded the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 as an ecstatic Lionel Messi fan poured his heart out while speaking about the football icon and Argentina’s future on the world stage. Standing among thousands of supporters gathered to celebrate Messi’s presence in India, the fan’s words captured the depth of devotion that the Argentine legend inspires across generations.

“I have loved Messi since 2007. Mohabbat hai,” he said with a wide smile, blending football passion with poetic honesty. For him, Messi is not just a footballer but an emotion that has grown stronger with every year, every goal, and every defining moment of his extraordinary career. From Messi’s early days at Barcelona to his crowning glory with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the fan described his journey of admiration as deeply personal and everlasting.

The supporter’s optimism stretched beyond the present celebrations. With firm conviction, he added, “In 2026, we will get the World Cup again. Argentina will be the champion.” His confidence reflected the belief shared by many fans who see Messi not only as the leader who ended Argentina’s long World Cup drought but also as the symbol of a winning legacy that continues to inspire the next generation of players.

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Down In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Lands For 'GOAT India Tour 2025'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata ahead of the much-anticipated Lionel Messi G.O.A.T India Tour, adding a powerful crossover moment between Indian cinema and global football. The actor’s presence in the city has further elevated the buzz surrounding Messi’s visit, with fans excited to see two of the biggest icons from different worlds linked to the same landmark event.

Lionel Messi also landed in Kolkata earlier as part of the G.O.A.T India Tour, a visit that has already sparked massive fan enthusiasm across the city. The Argentine legend’s arrival drew significant attention, with crowds gathering in hopes of catching a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain. Messi’s Kolkata stop is being viewed as one of the most iconic moments for Indian football fans, underlining his unparalleled global appeal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival comes as a symbolic endorsement of the scale and stature of the event. Known for his deep connection with Kolkata through the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the actor’s presence feels especially fitting. His association with the city and his global recognition mirror the excitement Messi brings to Indian shores, making the convergence of the two stars a moment of cultural significance.