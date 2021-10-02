FPJ Poll: 71% of cricket fans back MI to win against DC in today's IPL match

As the match no. 46 of the Indian Premiere League featuring Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians has got underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Rishabh Pant led Capitals are off to a rocking start with the wickets of MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. While Avesh Khan sent the Mumbai Indians captain packing on 7, Axar Patel got rid of de Kock on 19.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match which commenced today at 3:20 pm. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on field today.

Poll results show that there are more possibilities of Mumbai Indians winning the game against Delhi Capitals as 71.4% of cricket fans have voted in favor of the Rohit Sharma led side while only 28.6% of them have voted for Rishabh Pant's troops.

Earlier, DC had won the toss and decided to field first in Sharjah. Both teams have brought in a change each as Prithvi Shaw has returned for DC, replacing Lalit Yadav while Jayant Yadav has been picked in place of Rahul Chahar by the MI.

For DC, who have already qualified for the play-offs, it's all about finishing at the top of the points table. While its a crucial one for MI to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs hope alive. Nevertheless its going to be a cracker of a contest, with the two finalists of the last season taking on each other.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:53 PM IST