IPL 2021: MI's Rohit Sharma on the cusp of becoming the first Indian to set THIS record

Delhi Capitals (DC), who have already qualified for the playoffs, will cross swords with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

While the Rishabh Pant led DC have had a brilliant campaign so far and have received the confirmation of their tickets to the playoffs after Punjab Kings' victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, Rohit Sharma & Co., on the other had a rough season and will look to give their all in the field to sustain their mission of defending their title this year.

Nevertheless, the five time champions are known for staging unexpected comebacks, especially in the later phases of the tournament. A win in this encounter will boost DC's confidence while marching towards the playoffs. MI, on the other will need to put their A game forward and win almost all their matches to stand a chance to progress into the next level of the competition.

However, the exciting contest of the classic 'Mumbai-Dilli' rivalry might also witness MI skipper Rohit Sharma becoming the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket. The explosive batter is two 'maximums' shy of completing the quadruple century of sixes. He will become the 7th player in the world to attain this feat.

Top five players to hit maximum sixes in T20 cricket are as follows-

Chris Gayle - 1042 sixes

Kieron Pollard- 758 sixes

Andre Russel- 510 sixes

Brendon McCullum- 485 sixes

Shane Watson - 467 sixes

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:09 AM IST