IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Punjab chased down the 166 in 19.3 overs with KL Rahul (67 off 55) leading from the front. Opener Mayank Agarawal (40 off 27) provided a solid start for the team. And then Shahrukh Khan smashed an important 22 not out off nine balls at the end.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer scored his second half-century in his fifth IPL match and Nitesh Rana blasted an 18-ball 31 but Punjab came back strongly to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/7 in their 20 overs.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 11, won 9) - Qualified

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 11, won 8) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (played 11, won 7)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

5. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

6. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 11, won 2)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:50 PM IST