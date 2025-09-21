 'Influence On Umpires Unbelievable': Pakistan Fans Furious After Fakhar Zaman Declared Out In IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
On-field controversy has struck early in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Sunday. A section of Pakistani fans strongly disagreed with the third umpire's decision as they believed it hit the ground before going into Sanju Samson's gloves behind the stumps.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Fakhar Zaman (L). | (Image Credits: X)

The dismissal occurred in the third over and the second bowled by Hardik Pandya, who delivered a slower ball. The left-handed batter got deceived and edged to Samson behind the stumps, who came forward to take the catch. The third umpire was convinced and ruled it out but Zaman was shocked at the decision and hit his pad with the bat on his way to the pavilion.

Watch some of the Pakistani fans react to the third umpire's decision:

