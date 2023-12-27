Indian Street Premier League T10: Akshay Kumar Becomes 'Proud' Co-Owner Of Srinagar Team

Akshay Kumar’s love for sports is well-known. Interestingly, he has now become the proud owner of Team Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Sharing the particular update with his fans and followers, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, “From cinema to the stadium! Proud to announce that I will be coming to @ispl_t10 as a Team Owner of Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) A chance to play in my team awaits.”

The tennis ball T10 cricket event is set to take place from March 2 to March 9, 2024.

“This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour,” Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.’Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.Reportedly, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on Republic Day 2024.

The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Akshay will also be seen in ‘Singham Again.’ Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.The film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day, next year. It will clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ at the box office.

Akshay also has the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’ in the pipeline.