'Indian Bridge team is safe in Pakistan, will play in tournament till May 13: BFI chief to FPJ

The Bridge Federation of India president Sutanu Behuria on Wednesday clarified that the Indian contingent in Pakistan is absolutely safe and will play out the entire tournament till May 13.

India sent a strong 32-member team to Lahore for a regional Bridge tournament.

Contrary to media reports, Behuria told the Free Press Journal that fake news is being spread about the Indian team stuck in Pakistan and being asked to return home immediately by the High Commission due to the crisis in the country following former PM Imran Khan's arrest.

Violent protests are taking place all over the country ever since Khan was arrested on Tuesday. But Behuria assured that the Indian team is safe.

"It's all fake news. They are safe in the hotel and Pakistani authorities have assured us of their security and safety.

"They (Indian players) are all mature people in their 60s. They will play out the entire tournament till May 13 and expected to win as well. They will be back once the tournament is over," Mr Behuria told FPJ.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 32-member Indian Bridge contingent included Asian Games Gold Medallist Pranab Bardhan, who won the men’s pair event in 2018 Jakarta Games with his partner Shibhnath Sarkar.

The Arjuna Awardee was the favourite to win the event in 2023 BFAME Championship too, and they also enjoyed the trip of different places in Lahore, which was arranged by Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF).