Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets confirms FC Barcelona exit at the end of the season, linked with move to Al-Hilal

Sergio Busquets announced he was leaving Barcelona on Wednesday after 15 seasons at the club. The Barcelona midfielder announced his decision on Wednesday via social media in an emotional video in which he says "it has been an honour, a draw and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end." The midfielder also admits "it has been an easy decision but the time has come," before thanking "all those people who have accompanied me on this journey, as well as the members and fans."

End of an Era

After spending 18 seasons with Barcelona, the Blaugrana captain has decided to bid farewell to the club. He first joined the team in 2005 and spent two seasons playing for the U19A side before moving up to the Barça B team, which was coached by Pep Guardiola. While playing for this team, Busquets played a crucial role in helping them get promoted to the Second Division B.

Busquets' decision to leave Barcelona has also been influenced by his desire to end his career on a high note by winning the Spanish title at the Camp Nou. His departure marks the end of an era at the club, as he was the last remaining player from Barcelona's greatest midfield ever, which was first brought together by Pep Guardiola during the 2008-09 season.

Saudi Arabia on the cards?

He is now expected to join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. This has led to speculation that Lionel Messi may also join the same team during the summer transfer window.

Despite being offered a new contract by Barcelona, Busquets decided to quit the club because signing the contract would have meant taking a 70% pay cut. His decision to leave Barcelona comes just one day after Messi's father Jorge denied rumors that his son had already signed for Al Hilal. This has led many to believe that the two players will reunite in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Busquets has been offered a tax-free salary of around €15m (£13m) per season to join Al Hilal. In addition, the Saudi Arabian club is also interested in taking Jordi Alba, whose Barcelona contract runs out in 2024. While Alba had originally planned to see out his contract, Al Hilal's offer is likely to be more than enough to compensate him for the €17m (£15m) he would have earned in his final season at Barcelona.