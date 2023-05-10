Indian Bridge players in Pakistan to remain in country until tournament is over, asked not to step outside of Lahore hotel

Contrary to earlier reports that the Indian Bridge players who were in Lahore were to return to India in lieu of the worsening law and order situation in the country following Imran Khan's arrest, the contingent is now expected to stay until the tournament is over, according to India Today.

Bridge Federation of India President Sutanu Behuria said, “Our team is safe there, and the tournament is on, they're doing pretty well, and I have instructed them not to step out of the hotel for any reason, and group leaders are taking care of everything. They're not coming back to India at all. They will be back once the tournament is over."

The Army was deployed in Pakistan's Punjab region to maintain law and order after Imran Khan’s arrest yesterday.

The 30-member Indian Bridge contingent included Asian Games Gold Medallist Pranab Bardhan, who won the men’s pair event in 2018 Jakarta Games with his partner Shibhnath Sarkar.

The Arjuna Awardee was the favourite to win the event in 2023 BFAME Championship too, and they also enjoyed the trip of different places in Lahore, which was arranged by Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF).

Earlier, the team had also praised Pakistanis for their hospitality and said they were enjoying the trip.

They highlighted that there was nothing like rivalry or any pressure, because their stay in Pakistan felt like they were in their own country.

