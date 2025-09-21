India Women’s Cricket Team Wears Pink Jerseys To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Mumbai: India’s women’s cricket team took to the field in distinctive pink jerseys emblazoned with the 'Thanks-A-Dot' logo during the One Day International (ODI) match against Australia on Saturday in New Delhi, to take breast cancer awareness to the international stage

The initiative was aimed at demonstrating how the unifying power of sport can be used to spotlight women’s health, encouraging conversations around the importance of breast self-examination and early detection as critical steps in the fight against breast cancer. The event was promoted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and SBI Life Insurance.

M Anand, president and chief data officer, SBI Life, said that breast cancer remains a critical health challenge in India, with many cases detected too late, making awareness, early detection most crucial. “We hope to create a meaningful shift in mindset—providing women and families with knowledge, encouraging timely action, and normalising living room conversations about breast cancer. By combining early detection with financial planning, we reinforce that informed, proactive choices can save lives and strengthen the confidence to face the future with hope.”

Mahima Chaudhry, actress and breast cancer survivor handed over the jerseys to India’s Women’s team captain and players – Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal, and Sneh Rana which were worn by the players during the match. “Having gone through the fight myself, I know that early detection is the key. And the 'Hug of Life' acts as a reminder for women to practice breast self-examination every month.”

The initiative, launched in 2019, aims to engage Indian women by educating, training, and reminding them about the importance of breast self-examination, early detection, and financial preparedness. With 2-1 in their favour, Australia won the three-match series, including the last match on Saturday.

