Pakistan Opens Fire At LOC Ahead Of Asia Cup Game, India Responds With 20 Rounds, Says Report | PTI

New Delhi: Tensions rose along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week after Pakistani troops opened fire in the Nowgam sector of the Kupwara district, according to a report by News18.



Army sources told the publication that the incident involved small arms fire but did not amount to a ceasefire violation. This comes just days ahead of the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

Exchange of Fire in Nowgam



According to the report, four rounds of small arms were fired from the Pakistani side, prompting Indian troops to respond with nearly twenty rounds. The exchange took place in the Nowgam sector but caused no injuries on either side, the report said.



Army sources said that the situation remained under control and was being closely monitored. An official statement from the Indian Army has not been released yet.



Earlier Infiltration Bid in Poonch



The incident comes weeks after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Balakot sector of Poonch district. That operation, carried out on September 1, led to an exchange of fire but prevented suspected infiltrators from crossing into Indian territory.



“At about 0530 hours on September 1, troops of White Knight Corps in the general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near the LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops, preventing the infiltration attempt. Own troops have been repositioned and reoriented to ensure domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas," the army had said in a statement at the time, as quoted by News18.



Surveillance and patrolling in the area have since been intensified to curb further attempts. While the LoC has largely remained calm under the February 2021 ceasefire agreement, occasional instances of cross-border firing and infiltration bids continue to be reported.