IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 6-Wicket Win; Watch

In a high-stakes Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 held in Dubai, India chased down Pakistan’s target of 172 with clinical precision, securing a crucial victory. While the on-field performance highlighted India’s batting and bowling discipline, attention quickly shifted off the field as Indian players once again refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match.

This marks the second instance during the tournament where India declined the customary post-match handshake, following a similar gesture in their group stage encounter against Pakistan.

Despite the lack of formal courtesies, the match itself showcased India’s dominance. The team’s measured chase ensured Pakistan’s total of 172 was comfortably surpassed, demonstrating composure and tactical awareness in a high-pressure fixture.

The ongoing handshake controversy has become a talking point of the Asia Cup 2025, underscoring the historical and political undertones that often accompany India-Pakistan encounters.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on the interactions between these arch-rivals, with fans and media watching closely to see if future matches will restore traditional courtesies or continue the pattern of visible tension. For now, India’s win strengthens their Super 4 position, while the absence of handshakes adds yet another layer to the storied rivalry between the two sides.