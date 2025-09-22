'Kohli, Kohli!': Dubai Crowd Trolls Haris Rauf With Virat Kohli Chant As The Pakistan Pacer Fields Near Boundary Line During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video 

Image: Virat Kohli/X/Instagram

The electric atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium reached another level during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, as Indian fans tried to get under the skin of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf with loud chants of “Kohli, Kohli” while he was fielding near the boundary line.

The crowd’s chants were a clear reference to Virat Kohli’s iconic knock against Rauf during a T20 World Cup encounter in 2022, when Kohli memorably hit the fast bowler for back-to-back sixes in the final overs of a nail-biting finish. Ever since, Indian fans have used “Kohli” chants to needle the fiery pacer whenever the two teams meet.

This latest incident only adds to the growing list of tense and animated moments in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where player interactions with the crowd have become part of the spectacle. Rauf, known for his aggression and competitive fire, seemed unfazed as he continued to bowl with intensity despite the crowd’s attempts to rattle him.