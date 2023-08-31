India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster In Kandy In Danger Of Getting Abandoned; Here's Why

The blockbuster clash of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2 but the match itself might not happen at all.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the first Indo-Pak clash this year but they could be in for a disappointment in Kandy due to the weather forecast on Saturday.

According to Accuweather's prediction, there is a 94% chance of rain in the day but it will come down to 74% in the afternoon and 67% in the evening.

All matches in the Asia Cup are day and night games with the matches in Sri Lanka starting at 3pm IST with the toss taking place at 2.30pm.

Accuweather.com

Accuweather.com

Accuweather.com

The conditions throughout the day and night will remain overcast with the humidity levels remaining between 95-100 per cent in the city. The temperature will hover around 20-23 degrees Celsius.

The UK Met Department has also forecast 70% chances of rain at 2.30pm, 60% at 5.30pm but it will go down to 30% by 8.30pm and 40% by 11.30pm.

www.metoffice.gov.uk

“Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

“Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts,” the Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka said.

What happens if India vs Pakistan is washed out?

If the match is washed out without a result then both India and Pakistan will share a point each which means that the Men in Blue will have to win their match against Nepal two days later to advance to the Super Four.

Pakistan meanwhile, will top the group and qualify for the next round thanks to their massive win over Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday.