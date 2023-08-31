 India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster In Kandy In Danger Of Getting Abandoned; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster In Kandy In Danger Of Getting Abandoned; Here's Why

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Blockbuster In Kandy In Danger Of Getting Abandoned; Here's Why

Asia Cup 2023: India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image

The blockbuster clash of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2 but the match itself might not happen at all.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the first Indo-Pak clash this year but they could be in for a disappointment in Kandy due to the weather forecast on Saturday.

According to Accuweather's prediction, there is a 94% chance of rain in the day but it will come down to 74% in the afternoon and 67% in the evening.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Land In Kandy Ahead Of India Clash On Saturday (WATCH)
article-image

All matches in the Asia Cup are day and night games with the matches in Sri Lanka starting at 3pm IST with the toss taking place at 2.30pm.

Accuweather.com

Accuweather.com

Accuweather.com

The conditions throughout the day and night will remain overcast with the humidity levels remaining between 95-100 per cent in the city. The temperature will hover around 20-23 degrees Celsius.

The UK Met Department has also forecast 70% chances of rain at 2.30pm, 60% at 5.30pm but it will go down to 30% by 8.30pm and 40% by 11.30pm.

www.metoffice.gov.uk

“Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

“Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts,” the Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka said.

What happens if India vs Pakistan is washed out?

If the match is washed out without a result then both India and Pakistan will share a point each which means that the Men in Blue will have to win their match against Nepal two days later to advance to the Super Four.

Pakistan meanwhile, will top the group and qualify for the next round thanks to their massive win over Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday.

Read Also
Babar Azam To Shaheen Afridi: 5 Big Threats For India To Watch Out vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy