Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Land In Kandy Ahead Of India Clash On Saturday (WATCH)

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, have landed in Kandy ahead of the high-voltage clash against India in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday (September 3rd). In a video that has surfaced over social media, the likes of Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Babar Azam were seen making their way into the team hotel.

Reportedly, the Pakistan cricket team will rest on Thursday and begin their practice on Friday to face the Men in Blue. While Pakistan beat the arch-rivals once in the T20 version of the Asia Cup held last year, India won on both occasions when the format was one-day cricket in 2018.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India bowled Pakistan out for 162 during their first encounter of the 2018 Asia Cup and chased it down with 8 wickets to spare. The Men in Green fared slightly better the second time, managing 238, but India were once again unstoppable as the opening partnership of 210 between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan propelled their side to a convincing 9-wicket win.

Centuries by Babar Azam and Ifthikhar Ahmed steamroll Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 opener:

Meanwhile, the opening game of Asia Cup 2023 in Multan was a one-sided affair as Pakistan cruised to a whopping 238-run win over Nepal. After choosing to bat first, the hosts plundered 342-5 despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs. Centuries by Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed along with a 214-run stand between the pair were crucial in the same.

With the ball, leg-spinner Shadab Khan shone the brightest as he took four wickets, while the fast-bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf shared five wickets between them in 15 overs.