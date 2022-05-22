India v SA T20: Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik included in KL Rahul-led squad

The BCCI selection committee included in-form RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik and SRH pace sensation Umran Maik in the squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa set to begin on June 9.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli were rested for South Africa series. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was handed the captaincy.

The selectors reward good performers in the IPL to see how they fare on national duty and also check their progress in captaincy in a crucial year, which also has the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

T20I Squad

KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC/wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

