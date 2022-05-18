LSG skipper KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to cross 500-run mark for fifth straight IPL season

KL Rahul on Wednesday crossed the milestone of 500 runs in an IPL season for the fifth consecutive time.

With this achievement, he became the first Indian batter to cross the 500-run mark for the fifth straight IPL season.

The stylish right-handed opener achieved this feat during match number 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the first Indian player to achieve this feat," IPL tweeted.

Rahul who use to play for Punjab Kings piled up 659 runs in IPL 2018. In 2019, Rahul came close to the 600-run mark and finished with 593 runs.

In IPL 2020, played in UAE, PBKS skipper Rahul won the Orange Cap for finishing with a tally of 670 runs. In IPL 2021, Rahul amassed 616 runs in 13 matches.

LSG skipper KL Rahul played a handy inning of 68*, while fellow opener Quinton De Kock blasted an unbeaten century to help the IPL debutants reach the formidable total of 210 without losing any wickets against KKR.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:46 PM IST