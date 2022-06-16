e-Paper Get App

India tour of England: Fit India captain Rohit Sharma will leave for England on June 20 amidst injury concern

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma | BCCI/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma’s absence from the set of players that left for England on Thursday morning sparked speculation that the opening batsman is still unfit.

But according to Sports Tak report, the India skipper is fit and will leave for England on June 20 along with the group of players who will head to the UK following the completion of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home.

Rohit will captain India in the one-off Test, which is a rescheduled Test from the last year's five-match series. India and England will face off in the Test in Birmingham from July 1.

A group including former India skipper Virat Kohli left for England on June 16 from Mumbai.

India will play a four-day practice match against Leicestershire from June 24 to 27 even as a Hardik Pandya-led T20I side will play 2 T20is against Ireland on June 26 and 28.

