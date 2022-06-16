Watch Video: On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma hits 140 against Pakistan in World Cup

India's Rohit Sharma | Pic: AFP

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Three years ago on this day, India batter Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 140 runs against Pakistan during ICC World Cup 2019.

Rohit smashed 140 runs in 113 balls and helped India post a humungous target of 337 in 50 overs.

"'He's done it on the big stage once again!' On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 140 against Pakistan in the @cricketworldcup," tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Apart from this, the batter also smashed four more tons in the same tournament and became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rohit not only broke former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara's record of most centuries in an ODI World Cup but also equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tally of most tons scored in World Cup history.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Coming to clash against Pakistan, apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played knocks of 77 and 57 runs, respectively. In return, Pakistan could only manage to make 212 runs in 40 overs and lost by 89 runs after the DLS method.

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Vijay Shankar were the pick among the bowlers from India as they scalped two wickets each.