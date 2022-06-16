India vs SA, 4th T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India players celebrate their win over SA in the 3rd ODI against South Africa | Pic: BCCI

India will hope to tide over their struggles with the bat and improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday.

The Men in Blue were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.

Such has been the brilliance of Rishabh Pant that every time he has been written off across formats, he has found a way to bounce back. The stage is set for him in another must-win game for India.

The home side struggled in the middle overs in Vizag after a perfect start before Hardik Pandya came to the team's rescue and took the score close to 180.

Pant's men will be aiming to rectify that here and ensure the momentum is not lost through the innings.

India rely on their spinners in the middle overs and the biggest positive out of the last game was the performance of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel.

In the pace department, the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been remarkably consistent. Avesh Khan has not gone for a lot of runs but is yet to take a wicket in the series while Harshal Patel, who relies on his variations to be effective, found his rhythm in Vizag and ended up with a four-wicket haul.

The South Africans, on the other hand, would back themselves to win the next game and seal the series. They currently lead 2-1.

The visitors will be hoping their star batter Quinton de Kock recovers fully from a wrist injury and rejoins skipper Temba Bavuma at the top.

After outplaying India in the first two games, the South Africans were at the receiving end in the third match, eventually losing by a massive 48-run margin. Their batting failed miserably after a mixed performance with the ball.

Although South Africa's ground fielding has been alright, catching has left a lot to be desired.

Squad

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

When: June 17 (Friday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Timing: 7:00 pm onwards IST