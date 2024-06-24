India Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill To Captain Young Squad For 5-T20Is; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma Rested

Shubman Gill. | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning on July 6th in Harare. A host of senior players have been rested for the T20I rubber. A host of senior players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested, while Shubman Gill will lead them.

With the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, and other key players partaking in T20 World Cup 2024, they will not play against Zimbabwe. The five key players in the squad are Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Tushar Deshpande, and Riyan Parag. Abhishek mustered 484 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2024, striking at over 200 for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

39 runs in two overs for Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma 🔥



A huge start for SRH once again 👉 https://t.co/AO4MAy191z #SRHvLSG #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/QTI4q7IAx4 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Parag finished the tournament as the 3rd highest run-getter with 573 runs in 16 matches, averaging 52.09. Jurel made his Test debut earlier this year against England, but is yet to feature in T20I. Nitish Reddy got the award for the Emerging Player of the Year in IPL 2024, while Tushar Deshpande also delivered decent performances.

India's squad for Zimbabwe tour:

Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Gill is yet to captain India, but gained some experience from leading the Gujarat Titans this year. However, the Titans could not fare well and finished the tournament in the bottom half of the table.