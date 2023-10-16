'India Ne Bachon Ki Tarah Maara': Shoaib Akhtar's Blunt Take On Pakistan's Defeat In CWC 2023; Watch

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels India can repeat their success of the 2011 ODI World Cup in this edition as the Men in Blue are looking like the favourites to lift the trophy once again on November 19.

India currently top the points table with three wins from as many games after crushing triumphs over Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. And Akhtar said India look well on course to win their third ODI world title this year.

"I am beginning to believe India is about to repeat that history of the 2011 World Cup. If they don't mess up in the semi-finals, India is really there to win this World Cup. So well done India. You have done wonderfully well.

"You destroyed us, demoralized us, and decimated us. Disappointing performance, a very disappointing performance. Today, India completely hammered Pakistan. Rohit Sharma was a one-man army. I don't know where was Rohit Sharma in the last couple of years," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

'India ne Bachon ki tarah maara'

He further went on to add that India thrashed Pakistan like they were playing against kids. India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

"India ne Bachon ki tarah maara (India beat Pakistan like kids). I couldn't watch it. Rohit Sharma played ruthlessly. He is a very big player and has a wide range of shots.

"He is a complete batter, a complete team, Pakistan's humiliation is in front of us. The kind of innings he played, he humiliated Pakistan's bowling attack. He took revenge for the last two years where he didn't get many runs," Akhtar said.

Shoaib Malik says Babar Azam 'should leave captaincy'

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik called for the resignation of Babar Azam as the team captain after the defeat.

"Babar Azam should leave captaincy. He does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy but the improvement is not coming. However he can still do wonders for Pakistan as a player," Malik said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)