India At Paris 2024 Paralympics: Gold Medallists Get ₹75 Lakh, Silver & Bronze Medallists Receive ₹50 & 30 Lakh

Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, and Hokato Sema. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday presented cash awards of Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for the athletes who bagged bronze in the just-concluded Paralympics.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.

The minister presented the cheques to the medal winners during an event organised to felicitate the medallists as well as the other participants at the Paris Paralympics.

Mandaviya also pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

"The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, India have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish," Mandaviya said.

Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical.



India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best ever performance since India's debut at the Games.



This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit… pic.twitter.com/tME7WkFgS3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2024

"We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics."

Addressing the Paralympians, the minister said, "You have brought laurels for the country, you have shown that you can successfully challenged the challenges of life.

"But you should not stop now. We should start preparations for the next Paralympics in Los Angeles (in 2028) and then for 2032 and win more and more medals. Our target should be to produce our best performance when India hopefully hosts the Olympics and Paralympics in 2036."

India register their best performance in Paralympics history:

India concluded their historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country's best performance in the competition's history.

Gold medallists like javelin throwers Sumit Antil and Navdeep Singh said they would work harder to defend their titles in LA 2028. Tuesday's felicitation saw a large number of para track and field athletes receiving cheques from the sports minister after they won an unprecedented 17 medals, including four gold.

India's Pride Returns! 🇮🇳✨



Our para-athletes and PCI team have touched down to a hero's welcome! With 29 medals and countless hearts won, they return stronger, prouder, and more determined.



Their incredible achievements in Paris are just the beginning of a new era for Indian… pic.twitter.com/64BRgPgipH — Paralympic Committee of India (@PCI_IN_Official) September 10, 2024

Paralympics Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia said that India's rise as a Paralympics power was the result of a collective effort of all the concerned stakeholders, including the players and coaches.

Besides Antil and Navdeep, other gold winners -- high jumper Praveen Kumar, club thrower Dharambir Nain and archer Harvinder Singh -- also received the cheques from the sports minister.

The government has already felicitated shooters, including gold winner Avani Lekhara, and shuttlers like top-podium finisher Nitesh Kumar after they returned home last week, and therefore they were not present at Tuesday's function.