Indian Paralympians Given Warm Reception With Dance And Music Upon Arrival From Paris Paralympics; Video

Indian Paralympic athletes return from Paris | Image: X

The Indian paralympic athletes were given heroe's welcome upon their arrival the country. Dance, music and celebrations were witnessed outside Delhi airport as fans gathered to welcome their heroes. They greeted the para-athletes by showering flower petals on them

Para javelin thrower Sumit Antil and para archer Harvinder Singh were among the others who returned to New Delhi on Tuesday. India were placed at the 18th position in the medals tally with a total of 29 medals - 7 golds, 9 silvers and 13 bronze. This was by far their best performance in the history of Paralympics surpassing its record medal tally of 19.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event.

This was among India's first-ever medals in this sport. Dharambir also set an Asian record of 34.92 m.In the T64 high jump event, Praveen Kumar stood at the top of the podium with an Asian record-breaking jump of 2.08 m, landing India their sixth gold. India finished the competition with seven gold medals.

India also found its first-ever archery champion across the Olympics and Paralympics, with Harvinder Singh getting the gold in the individual recurve para-archery against Poland's Lukasz Ciszek.Indian javelin throw ace Sumit Antil became the first Indian male to defend their Paralympics title, making it back-to-back gold in the F64 event with a stunning Paralympic record-breaking throw of 70.59 m. He broke his own previous record set during the Tokyo 2020 not once, but thrice