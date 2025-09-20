IND W vs AUS W, 3rd ODI: Why Are Indian Players Wearing Pink Jersey For The Series-Decider In Delhi? Check Video

Harmanpreet Kaur. | (Image Credits: X)

Indian women's cricket team will wear a special pink jersey during the decisive third ODI against Australia on September 20, Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The women's cricket team will don the pink jersey to promote breast cancer awareness as the players spread some powerful messages for the noble cause.

The likes of Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Sneh Rana were seen delivering some powerful messages as they strongly underlined the need to fight breast cancer. The women's team has donned the jersey, on which it was written 'Thanks a dot', doing so in partnership with SBI Life.

Speaking in a video uploaded by BCCI women on X, Harmanpreet, the skipper, said:

"Everyday we train for uncertainties and this pink jersey is a reminder for you to be prepared. Let's make breast self-examination a monthly routine."

Australia opt to bat after winning the toss in Delhi

Meanwhile, the coin toss in Delhi fell in favour of Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who won the toss and opted to bat first in Delhi.

India playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Australia had won the first ODI comfortably, gunning down the target of 282 with eight wickets to spare, thanks to Phoebe Litchfield (88) and Beth Mooney (77). However, the hosts hit back in the second ODI after Smriti Mandhana's ton propelled India to 292. In response, the tourists folded for 190, losing a whopping margin of 102 runs.

A win for either of the sides will be a massive confidence booster ahead of the 50-over World Cup, beginning on September 30.