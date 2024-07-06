IND vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Receives His First-Ever Team India Cap From His Father Ahead Of 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe

Riyan Parag receives his India cap from father | Credits: Twitter

Young Indian cricketer Riyan Parag couldn't have asked for a better moment than receiving his maiden international cap from his father, Parag Das ahead of the 1st T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 6.

Riyan was added to the India squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee for the Zimbabwe T20I tour. Riyan Parag, alongside Abhishek Sharma, made their international debuts for Team India while Dhruv Jurel received his maiden T20I cap in the opening match of the series.

Ahead of the match against Zimbabwe, the three players were handed caps and Riyan Parag experienced an emotional moment as he received a cap from his father. In a viral picture, Riyan Parag's father in greyshirt was seen presenting the cap to his son. It was a great gesture by Team India management to give Parag Das an honour to give maiden international captain to his son Riyan.

Riyan Parag's father is a former Assam cricketer who played in first-class cricket. In 43 first-class matches, Parag Das aggregated 1936, including a century and 15 fifties, at an average of 28.05. With the ball, Parag picked 36 wickets at an average of 35.02. Just like his father, Riyan Parag is an all-rounder too.

After not getting selected into the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Riyan Parag will look to give his best in the Zimbabwe T20I series. With Parag making his international debut, Riyan became the first cricketer from the North-East region to play for Team India.

Riyan Parag had an incredible outing in the IPL 2024, where he emerged as the third leading run-getter with 573 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21 in 16 matches.

Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first

Shubman Gill-led Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series. Reason behind opting to bowl first, Gill said that the surface was looking to good for bowling, while announcing three debutants.

"We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won't change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel and Parag make their debuts."

Playing XI

IND: Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara