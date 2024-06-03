‘Even My Bihu & Gamusa Translated Into Hate’: Riyan Parag Opens Up On Dealing With Social Media Trolling; Watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was subjected to social media trolling because of his on-field attitude and lacklustre performances over the last few seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

After a forgetful IPL 2023, Parag faced relentless criticism from fans and experts and many questioned the Rajasthan-based IPL franchise backing the Assam cricketer despite his inconsistent form.

The IPL 2024 was the season of redemption for Riyan Parag as the youngster silenced his critics with his extraordinary performances.

The 22-year-old emerged as the third highest run-getter of the recently concluded IPL season, with 573 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 52.09 in 16 matches.

Riyan Parag's remarkable resurgence showcased his determination and resilience to silence the critics with his bat.

Riyan on online trolling

Riyan Parag spoke about the online trolling he had to face because to his lacklustre performances in the previous two seasons of the IPL.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia Podcast, Parag revealed that he felt pained for not performing well in the last two IPL seasons. Parag added that he doesn't care about people trolling him.

"It was tough. Now, they are using the word called 'Maturity' and say that 'Maturity comes with age'. I disagree with that because for me maturity comes with pain. The pain for me was not performing. I could care less about people trolling me. Having said that, it does affect you." Riyan Parag said.

"First 2-3 years of my IPL career, the first season was very nice as I was receiving a lot of praise from the fans. But, after failing to perform consistently in the next few season, my bihu and gamusa translated into hate. I couldn't understand that people like this, but why they are hating me now."

Riyan Parag made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019, where he scored 160 runs. However, in the next two seasons, the youngster failed to amass 100 runs.

In IPL 2022, Parag scored 183 runs at an average of 16.64. In the following season, Assam cricketer performed poorly as he managed to score only 78 runs in 7 matches.