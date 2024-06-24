'Watershed Moment': Netizens React As Riyan Parag Becomes The First Assamese Cricketer To Be Selected For Team India

Riyan Parag. |

With selectors including five uncapped players for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, one of which is Riyan Parag, netizens have shown their ecstasy as he becomes the first male cricketer to be chosen to play cricket for India. The former chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal also sent his best wishes to Parag and thinks it's a matter of great pride for the state.

Parag put himself in the reckoning for an India call-up after a sensational performance for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. The youngster finished as the tournament's 3rd highest run-getter with 573 runs in 16 matches at 52.09 with a handful of match-winning batting performances. He also bowls with a round-arm action which will be handy in Zimbabwe.

While Parag had been on the radar since his debut IPL season in 2019, it is only in 2024 that he seemed to have come of age.

The current Chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswas Sarma also poured his wishes, claiming that it's a watershed moment for Assam.

"Riyan Parag. This is the best news of the day! Our very own Assam boy becomes the first cricketer from the North East to join the 'Men in Blue' club. Dear Riyan, many congratulations for becoming a part of Team India’s T20 International series against Zimbabwe. This is a watershed moment for sports in Assam. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure several more youngsters from our State can take up sports as a full-time profession."

India squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Riyan Parag's inclusion:

So happy for Abhishek Sharma,Riyan Parag ,Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel !!

Riyan Parag will be wearing Blue Jersey 🥹



Riyan Parag becomes the second Assamese to secure a position in the national team squad. First one to the man's team. After Uma Chetry, now it's Riyan Parag to bleed blue on behalf of the nation. — Rahul Gautam (@imRGS7) June 24, 2024

Heartiest congratulations to Riyan Parag on becoming the first cricketer from Assam to secure a berth in the Indian Men's National Team. You have made us all proud. Best wishes! @ParagRiyan pic.twitter.com/7VyKAB55Np — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) June 24, 2024

A dream that people from this side of the country can't even imagine—playing for the Indian men's team. Riyan Parag made this a reality. Today is definitely a historic day for Assam as well as for the whole northeast of India.

Congratulations to Riyan Parag on his selection to India’s T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe!



Riyan’s inclusion in the squad marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first male cricketer from Assam to achieve this milestone.



