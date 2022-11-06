Ind vs Zim: Fan invades field to meet Rohit Sharma at MCG, fined Rs 6.5 Lakhs

Team India cruised to a thumping 71-run win over Zimbabwe to storm into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

But the match was married by fan invasion, when a teenage boy managed to infiltrate the stewards and ran across the ground towards India captain Rohit Sharma.

As the fan approached the India skipper, the fan got emotional.

After stewards managed the situation, the fan was fined INR 6.5 lakhs.

A fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit.



Coming to the match, India set up a semifinal showdown with England after their win over Zimbabwe.

After Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51 and Suryakumar Yadav smacked a whirlwind 61 not out off just 25 balls in posting a mammoth 186/5, the bowlers made short work of the Zimbabwe batters to bowl them out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

It meant India finished on top of Group 2 and will meet England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on November 10, while Pakistan will face-off against New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 9.