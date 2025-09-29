IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video

Image: BCCI/X

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai came to a dramatic conclusion as India clinched the title, but it was the post-match moment that stole headlines. After sealing a convincing win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian players once again refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, continuing a pattern seen throughout the tournament.

In the highly anticipated final, Pakistan were bowled out for just 146 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a lone fighting hand with 57 runs, supported by Fakhar Zaman, who scored a quick 46. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to handle the Indian spin attack, particularly Kuldeep Yadav, who turned the game with a brilliant spell of 4/30.

India chased down the target, securing a memorable win and lifting the Asia Cup once again. But what followed immediately after the match caught the attention of fans and commentators worldwide. As customary post-match handshakes were expected, the Indian team walked past the Pakistani players without any formal greeting or handshake. The moment was captured on broadcast and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

This marks the third such instance in the tournament where Indian players avoided handshakes with the Pakistani team, during the group stage, the Super 4 clash, and now the final.

Despite the controversy, India’s performance on the field remained clinical. With standout contributions from Kuldeep Yadav, disciplined fast bowling, and a composed batting effort, the Indian team displayed complete dominance.

As the dust settles on another high-stakes India vs Pakistan showdown, the absence of handshakes has reignited conversations around politics, sportsmanship, and symbolism in subcontinental cricket. While the trophy was won, the gestures, or lack thereof, may linger longer in memory than the scoreboard itself.