Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli pulls off a stunning catch against Zimbabwe, watch

Virat Kohli | AFP PHOTO / Anthony DEVLIN

Virat Kohli left everyone stunned with his catching skills during their last group match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

The star batsman was called into action on the very first delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Zimbabwe opener Wesley Madhevere played a drive off the Indian pacer and Kohli stationed at short cover, dived to his right to complete a fine catch.

What a start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. pic.twitter.com/QDk1mnzehu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2022

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186-5.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15 but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51. Virat Kohli got out for a 25-ball 26 before Rishabh Pant, playing in his first match of the tournament, was sent back for just 3. Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India.

Brief Scores

India: 186-5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2-9)