IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma's Masterful 69* Helps Team India Secure Hat-trick Of Wins Over Pakistan, Clinch 9th Title

Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Tilak Varma's masterful half-century (69*) helped Team India cross the line and clinch Asia Cup 2025 title as the Men in Blue beat Pakistan for the third time in the multi-nation tournament. Chasing a modest 147, Team India's top-order collapsed but Sanju Samson and Tilak played the situation outstandingly well to help their side over the line.

Coming into the game, Pakistan were unchanged but India carried out three changes, including that of Hardik Pandya, who missed out due to an injury. Hence, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Jasprit Bumrah came for Pandya, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, respectively. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was once again in the scheme of things as he provided a fast start along with Fakhar Zaman.

Farhan, who got to his fifty in 35 deliveries, didn't perform the gun-shot gesture this time after being reprimanded by the ICC. Despite Farhan falling in the 10th over for 57, Pakistan were on track for a big score. Saim Ayub failed to get another big score, perishing for 14 in the 13th over. It was from that stage that the innings turned on its head for Pakistan, who lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs as they hurried themselves and played some reckless shots.

The Men in Green left out five deliveries in the end as only Farhan (69), Fakhar Zaman (46) and Saim Ayub (14) got to double figures. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4.

Faheem Ashraf picks two out of three wickets to fall in the powerplay

With India needing only 147, Abhishek Sharma hoped to provide another electric start. However, Faheem Ashraf deceived him with a slower delivery as he tamely chipped it to mid-on. Shaheen Shah Afridi got the better of Suryakumar Yadav for a duck, while Ashraf returned to dismiss Gill, leaving the Men in Blue reeling.

Abrar Ahmed saw a catch dropped off his own bowling when Samson was on 12 and he went on to stitch a vital 57-run stand. Although Abrar eventually got the keeper-batter for 24, Rauf's second over cost 17 runs to tilt the scales in favour of India. Tilak got to his half-century in 41 deliveries and motored on. Shivam Dube played an exceptional hand of 33 as Team India propelled itself to Asia Cup glory by five wickets.

Rinku Singh, playing his first match of the tournament, faced only one ball and hit the winning runs.