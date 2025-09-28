IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Haris Rauf Sparks Controversy Once Again With Plane-Crashing Gesture After Taking Abhishek Sharma's Catch; Video

Image: X

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai was always expected to be high on intensity and it delivered on that promise both in action and emotion. One of the most talked-about moments from the match came when Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s fiery pacer, took a sharp catch to dismiss India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma and followed it with a now-controversial plane-crashing gesture.

The dismissal occurred during a crucial phase of India’s chase. Abhishek Sharma looked to clear the infield but mistimed his shot. Rauf, positioned in the mid-on region, charged in and held on to a low, pressure catch. As teammates rushed in to celebrate, Rauf made a striking hand gesture, mimicking a crashing airplane, one he had previously done in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

This isn’t the first time Rauf has been involved in such theatrics. His original use of the gesture earlier in the tournament drew mixed reactions, but the Asia Cup final stage amplified its visibility and controversy.

As the Asia Cup 2025 final enters the books, moments like Rauf’s celebration will remain part of the narrative, a reminder that in matches like these, emotions often fly just as high as the stakes.