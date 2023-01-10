IND vs SL: Organisers use anti-snake chemicals at Assam stadium ahead of 1st ODI

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati |

The Assam Cricket Academy (ACA) gear up to host another international game in a span of three months and the organisers are taking every care to avoid the repeat of the incident from the previous match, when a snake slithered onto the field. And ahead of Tuesday’s ODI between India and Sri Lanka, the organisers have engaged pest controllers to spray the stadium complex with snake repellents.

The series will mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts' have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a re-occurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Crucial match

“Apart from fogging to keep mosquitoes away, we are spraying the stadium and the complex beyond with anti-snake chemicals,” ACA president Taranga Gogoi told The Indian Express. The stench of the chemicals surrounded the stadium on the eve of the match. BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia hoped the ACA would get the hosting rights of a World Cup game later this year. “This match is very crucial for the city, considering the fact that the ICC World Cup is fast approaching. It will for sure be closely monitored, and if things go well, the ACA might stand a chance to host a World Cup match.”

When snake paid a visit

Earlier, the second T20I between India and South Africa had to be stopped after a snake invaded the cricket field, however, the match was resumed after a couple of minutes. While there were expectations of rain during the match, it was the snake who took the all highlights in the seventh over of India's innings as the match was put on hold temporarily. During the match, a couple of South African players pointed it out to KL Rahul and the on-field umpires. The ground staff then rushed in with the necessary equipment and sorted the problem in a couple of minutes. The players, meanwhile, took unofficial drinks to break. The incident took place during the starting of the seventh over of the innings. Talking about the match, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.