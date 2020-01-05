You have heard of 'Snakes on a Plane', but have you heard of snakes on a field?

An unexpected intruder forced the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka to stop not once, but twice. Two snakes found their way onto the pitch during the match between the two sides at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Snake incidents are not a surprise since the same has happened in previous Ranji games. The match between Andhra and Vidarbha was delayed after a snake sneaked onto the pitch. The players had to wait till the ground staff made sure the reptile was off the pitch.
However, coming back to the match, putting up an all-round show, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game. This was Mumbai's second consecutive loss at home, following their defeat against Railways. It is also Karnataka's fourth outright win against Mumbai since the 2013-14 season.
