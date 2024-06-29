IND vs SA: India Aggregate Highest-Ever Team Total In Test Cricket

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. | (Credits: Twitter)

India on Saturday recorded the highest team total in women’s Test cricket on day two of the one-off Test against South Africa, surpassing the previous best of 575/9 set by Australia.

Australia had posted the total in Perth this February but India achieved the new record when Richa Ghosh hammered a four in the opening ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

Much of the credit for the feat goes to Indian openers -- Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) -- who shared an iconic stand of 292 -- the highest opening partnership in women's cricket.

It has also been well aided by Jemimah Rodrigues (55) along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa, who are currently unbeaten past their respective half-centuries.

On Day 1, India had finished on 525 for four, having posted the highest-ever single-day total in a Test match, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan men's team -- 509 for nine -- against Bangladesh in Colombo in 2002.

"Nothing taking away from their batters" - Delmi Tucker

Following day 1 of the Test, South African spinner Delmi Tucker stated that Indian batters hardly gave them an inch and lamented the visitors' inconsistency. Tucker said at the press conference:

"We will look back and refresh today, sit down and have discussions about tomorrow. Nothing taking away from their (Indian) batters today; they were phenomenal. It's a different format, and obviously, she (Shafali) has more time (to settle down). She gave her all and made the most of the opportunity since she is a great batter. Yes, we were a bit off from our lines (with the ball) and wish we could have been better. But, nothing to take away from her as she did (bat) really well."