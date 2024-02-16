WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Optimistic About Mumbai Indians' Fortunes

ANI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur exuded confidence about the team's fortunes in the build-up to the second edition of the Women's Premier League, starting on February 23rd.

Harmanpreet, who led Mumbai Indians to the inaugural WPL title last year where they beat Delhi Capitals in the final, felt they had a balanced squad that covered all the major bases and would be ready for any challenge that came their way.

"We had kept things simple and clear last season and this season as well we will try to keep things that way. We will make the roles clear to all the players. We had not put any pressure on our players even last season about results. The eyes will be on us since we did well last season. When you set a standard for your team, there is some expectation. There is only so much you can do and that is in your control. We will look to enjoy cricket and there will be different venues and the atmosphere will be different but we will just go there and give our best,'' Harmanpreet said.

"It's a fairly balanced squad. There is some good domestic talent and good fast bowling talent in our squad. On any track, be it Bengaluru or Delhi, we are ready. In batting, there are players who can play both pace and spin quite well. We have a competent side and we will put the best team up against the opposition on the day,'' she added.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards was beaming ahead of the new season after a successful stint in the first one.

"What a wonderful experience the WPL has been for us, the players and the support staff.

It was an unbelievable experience when Harmanpreet lifted the WPL trophy on that night at Brabourne Stadium last year. The youngsters and the experienced people come together and work towards a common goal. To get to work with Jhulan Ghoswami was great and to be on the same team as hers was a highlight,'' she added.

Edwards was also effusive in praise for Nat Sciver and Hayley Mathews for their contributions to the squad.

"They are two wonderful all-rounders who have dominated the world game in the last one year. It's great to have them in our squad. It's incredible to see their success,'' the Englishwoman added.