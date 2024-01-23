WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals And Mumbai Indians To Get 2nd Season Underway On February 23rd

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will kick off WPL 2024. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 2nd season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart on February 23rd between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals locking horns. According to the schedule, the finals of the 2nd season will take place on March 17th, with Delhi and Bengaluru hosting all the matches. The starting time of all the matches will be 7:30 pm.

Of the 22-game tournament, two venues will host 11 matches each. The Bengaluru leg will run until March 4th and the caravan will shift to the capital city, with the competition resuming the very next day. There will be no double-headers either.

WPL 2024 season schedule. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 final:

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians secured a resounding win over the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final held at the Brabourne Stadium. Capitals' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur managed to top-score with 35, but they managed only 131 on the board.

In response, Nat-Sciver Brunt hit 60 off 55 deliveries and stitched a partnership of 72 with Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur to drive their side to seven-wicket win with 3 balls to spare. Lanning, nevertheless, finished as the highest run-getter of the season with 345 runs, while Hayley Mathews was the leading wicket-taker with 16.

Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be keen to do well, having finished at the bottom of the points table.