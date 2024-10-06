IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India’s Asha Sobhana Drops A Sitter As Muneeba Ali Gets Lifeline In Dubai; Video

Image: X

India Women and Pakistan Women are currently battling in group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Pakistan after winning the toss decided to bat first. Team India struck early in the innings with wickets of Sidra Amin and Gul Firoza and could have had Asha Sobhana not Dropped a siitter of Muneba Ali.

The incident happened in the second ball of the sixth over bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Reddy bowled a aull and angling delivery in towards off. Muneeba tried to play scoop shot but also saw the ball going straight to short fine leg where Asha was stationed. However the leg spinner dropped a sitter after having the ball in her hand.



Three balls later Reddy had smile on her face with dismissal of Omaima Sohail who was caught by Deepti Sharma at mid off. This match ais a do or die match for WOmen in Blue after losing the opening match to New Zealand. Muneeba was eventually dismissed for 17 runs. At the time of writing Pakistan were struggling at 41/4.