Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash

India's medium pacer swing bowler Renuka Singh produced one of the best deliveries of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 seen yet in the very first over of the high-profile clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan opener Gull Feroza took strike against Renuka on the final ball with came back in sharply and struck the batter's stumps.

Feroza tried to defend the ball on the off-side but left a big gap between her bat and front pad which let the ball through and crash into the wicket. She had managed to negotiate three similar sort of deliveries before getting bowled for a duck off the fourth ball she faced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Must-win game for India

This happened after Pakistan captian Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to put up a score on the board in Dubai. India have made one forced change as medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar is out with an injury and has been replaced by off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana.

The Women in Blue have to win this match to stay in contention for the semifinals after losing their opening game against New Zealand at the same venue.

Pakistan on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a resounding win over Sri Lanka in Group A.

India however, hold the psychological edge over Pakistan having won 12 out of the 15 times they have met in T20I cricket.