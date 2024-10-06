 Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash

Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash

Opting to bat first, Pakistan opener Gull Feroza took strike against Renuka on the final ball with came back in sharply and struck the batter's stumps.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

India's medium pacer swing bowler Renuka Singh produced one of the best deliveries of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 seen yet in the very first over of the high-profile clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan opener Gull Feroza took strike against Renuka on the final ball with came back in sharply and struck the batter's stumps.

Feroza tried to defend the ball on the off-side but left a big gap between her bat and front pad which let the ball through and crash into the wicket. She had managed to negotiate three similar sort of deliveries before getting bowled for a duck off the fourth ball she faced.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 WC 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma Reduce Pakistan...
article-image

Must-win game for India

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Logo Of Maha Kumbh-2025 In Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Logo Of Maha Kumbh-2025 In Prayagraj
Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral 'Kya Karu Mein Mar Jaun?' Moment At Garba Event In Chhattisgarh (VIDEO)
Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral 'Kya Karu Mein Mar Jaun?' Moment At Garba Event In Chhattisgarh (VIDEO)
Video: Congress & BJP Workers Clash During Mumbai's Mith Chowky Flyover Inauguration At Malad Attended By MP Piyush Goyal
Video: Congress & BJP Workers Clash During Mumbai's Mith Chowky Flyover Inauguration At Malad Attended By MP Piyush Goyal
Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash
Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash

This happened after Pakistan captian Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to put up a score on the board in Dubai. India have made one forced change as medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar is out with an injury and has been replaced by off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana.

The Women in Blue have to win this match to stay in contention for the semifinals after losing their opening game against New Zealand at the same venue.

Pakistan on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a resounding win over Sri Lanka in Group A.

India however, hold the psychological edge over Pakistan having won 12 out of the 15 times they have met in T20I cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Babar Azam Bats Using Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of...

Video: Babar Azam Bats Using Bat Cover To Help Mohammad Rizwan Brush Up His Keeping Skills Ahead Of...

Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's...

Watch: Renuka Singh Castles Gull Feroza With A Vicious Inswinger In 1st Over Of IND vs PAK Women's...

India Vs Bangladesh T20: Will the Heat Or The Game Steal The Spotlight?

India Vs Bangladesh T20: Will the Heat Or The Game Steal The Spotlight?

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 WC 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Pakistan Lose Top 3 After Renuka, Deepti And...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 WC 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Pakistan Lose Top 3 After Renuka, Deepti And...

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s...

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s...