 IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Wounded Team India Meets Confident Pakistan In High-Profile Dubai Match
IND vs PAK, Women's T20I World Cup 2024: Hello & Welcome to the Free Press Journal's Live Coverage of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. Catch all the updates from this T20I encounter which is must-win for the Women in Blue.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Live Updates & Videos:

2pm: The Women in Blue need to win this high-profile clash to remain in contention for the semifinals. A defeat will not only see India probably crashing out of the tournament but also spoil their 12-3 record against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup head-to-head battles.

Pitch Report

The Sharjah pitch was slow and tricky with its low bounce, but the Dubai wicket’s been behaving much better so far. Still, with India taking on Pakistan in the afternoon heat, spinners might have a bigger role to play. Just ask the West Indies—they barely scraped 118 against South Africa on Friday, and the Proteas chased it down like it was nothing. Batting first? Yeah, it could be a bit of a gamble on this surface.

Knowing what’s at stake, Team India didn’t slack off. Despite a night game on Friday, they were back at it on Saturday, grinding through a full practice session in the blazing afternoon sun. Coach Amol Muzumder and bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi—both ex-Mumbai boys—weren’t leaving anything to chance. They were clearly focused on tightening things up before the big face-off. And with a packed stadium expected—thanks to the massive Indian and Pakistani expat crowd in the UAE—you just know this is gonna be an electrifying, edge-of-your-seat showdown!

IND vs PAK Preview:

India is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 Cup this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. While India’s dominated this rivalry with 12 wins to Pakistan’s 3, things aren’t looking as easy this time around.

India's coming off a rough 58-run loss to New Zealand in their opener, and the pressure is on. Their bowling attack was off, giving up too many runs early on and in the death overs, leaving a chase of 161 almost impossible. The batters couldn’t handle the heat either, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s 15 being the top score—ouch.

Now, India’s got to bounce back strong against Pakistan, especially with tougher opponents like Sri Lanka and Australia lurking. Points are crucial, but so is boosting their net run rate after that Kiwi thrashing. All the pre-tournament hype needs to turn into results, fast.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's riding a wave of confidence after a solid 31-run win over Sri Lanka. Their spinners—Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, and star player Fatima Sana—shut down Sri Lanka, holding them to 85/9. Fatima wasn’t just deadly with the ball, she smashed 30 off 20, leading the charge and showing off Pakistan’s fearless brand of cricket.

With both teams desperate for points, this clash in Dubai is set to be an absolute cracker!

