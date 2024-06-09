IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: What Happens In Case Of A Washout Or No Result In New York? Is There A Reserve Day?

Groundstaff working on the surface. | (Credits: Twitter)

The toss was considerably delayed in New York for the blockbuster India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash hosted by the Nassau International County International Stadium. With the match between the arch-rivals carrying massive significance, it's intriguing to know what will happen if rain rules the roost.

Despite two big teams playing in New York, there is no reserve day and India and Pakistan will divide points in case of a washout. Notably, the two teams' match exclusively had a reserve day during Asia Cup 2023 game and it went into the reserve day, with India demolishing the Men in Green by 228 runs.

The covers are on as the rain begins to fall in New York 🇺🇸😬 pic.twitter.com/WxQnianCxv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

However, the washout will have significant consequence for Pakistan, given they have already lost to USA and India opened their campaign against Ireland with an eight-wicket victory.

Pakistan win toss under overcast conditions and opt to bowl first:

As far as the cricketing side of the things go, Rohit lost the toss as Babar Azam opted to bowl first, citing the presence of overcast conditions and moisture on the surface. The Lahore-born cricketer announced that Imad Wasim for Azam Khan is the only change in the XI. When asked Rohit, he said he would have fielded first too and underlined the need to asses the conditions well.

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.