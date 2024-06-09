 IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner During National Anthems; VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
An India vs Pakistan cricket match at the World Cup is never short of drama, be it on field or off-field. On Sunday (June 9), during the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 Cricket World in New York, "Release Imran Khan" banner was flown over the ground.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's 1992 cricket world cup winning captain and former Prime Minister, has been in the jail over graft charges. He and his party alleges that Khan has been targetted by the political regime in Pakistan.

