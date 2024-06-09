IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner During National Anthems; VIDEO

An India vs Pakistan cricket match at the World Cup is never short of drama, be it on field or off-field. On Sunday (June 9), during the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 Cricket World in New York, "Release Imran Khan" banner was flown over the ground.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), party founded by Imran Khan also posted the video.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's 1992 cricket world cup winning captain and former Prime Minister, has been in the jail over graft charges. He and his party alleges that Khan has been targetted by the political regime in Pakistan.