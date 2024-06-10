IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder; Video

India vs Pakistan T20 2024 WC game. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's throw to the stumps at the striker's end hit Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. In a video surfaced on social media, Siraj's expression was apologetic as Rizwan seemed to be wincing in pain.

The incident occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Rizwan was a few steps down the crease and drove the ball back to Siraj. The Hyderabad-born cricketer looked to hit the stumps as Rizwan crouched, but the ball struck his shoulder and went past the keeper. Rizwan ran for a run despite visibly wincing in pain. The two later shared a hug, indicating all was well between them.