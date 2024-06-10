 IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder; Video

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder; Video

Mohammad Rizwan attempted run-out at striker's end hits Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder in the T20 WC 2024 game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
India vs Pakistan T20 2024 WC game. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's throw to the stumps at the striker's end hit Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. In a video surfaced on social media, Siraj's expression was apologetic as Rizwan seemed to be wincing in pain.

The incident occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Rizwan was a few steps down the crease and drove the ball back to Siraj. The Hyderabad-born cricketer looked to hit the stumps as Rizwan crouched, but the ball struck his shoulder and went past the keeper. Rizwan ran for a run despite visibly wincing in pain. The two later shared a hug, indicating all was well between them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder;...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder;...

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Storms To His Maiden Title After A Tough Battle With Alexander...

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Storms To His Maiden Title After A Tough Battle With Alexander...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, And Other Stars Sign Chris Gayle's Jacket; Video

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, And Other Stars Sign Chris Gayle's Jacket; Video

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Early Dismissal Goes Viral;...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Early Dismissal Goes Viral;...