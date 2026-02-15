IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck - VIDEO

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck | X

Colombo, February 15: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha in bold move started with the first over himself. He invited the explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for the game during the press conference and dismissed him for a duck as India lost their first wicket in the very first over of the high-intensity India vs Pakistan clash at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Salman Agha Wishes For Abhishek's Comeback

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India after being asked to bat first in the high-voltage game by the Pakistan captain. Earlier, in the press conference ahead of the match, a journalist asked Salman Ali Agha about the availability of Abhishek Sharm for the game, to which he replied that he wants Abhishek to play the game as Pakistan wants to play against the best Indian side.

Abhishek Sharma Illness

Abhishek Sharma had been suffering from severe stomach infection after he ate something during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening game against USA after which he was dropped from the India vs Namibia clash.

The Press Conference

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha then expressed his wish that Abhishek Sharma should be available during the India vs Pakistan clash. India skipper was then asked in the press conference about if he will fulfill Pakistan skipper's wish, to which he replied that if he wants Abhishek to play the game, then he will be available in the clash. Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Abhishek Sharma's inclusion in the squad during the press conference.

Daring Move By Salman

However, Abhishek Sharma looked out of touch as he came in to bat with Ishan Kishan and unfortunately got out off Salman Agha on the fourth ball he faced in the game without scoring a run. Pakistan skipper took a daring step which turned into their favour as they managed to get the wicket of Abhishek Sharma.