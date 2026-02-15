 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Magic Sunday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, February 15, 2026. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Magic Sunday Weekly Lottery February 15, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Smashes 27-Ball Half-Century In High-Voltage Clash In Colombo
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Smashes 27-Ball Half-Century In High-Voltage Clash In Colombo
'AI Computing Is Like Oil & Gas, India Must Invest Deeply': AI+ Founder Madhav Sheth | FPJ Exclusive
'AI Computing Is Like Oil & Gas, India Must Invest Deeply': AI+ Founder Madhav Sheth | FPJ Exclusive
'Beauty Of Mumbai Local': Women Celebrate Baby Shower Of Pregnant Woman In Train - Video
'Beauty Of Mumbai Local': Women Celebrate Baby Shower Of Pregnant Woman In Train - Video

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Smashes 27-Ball Half-Century In High-Voltage Clash In Colombo
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Smashes 27-Ball Half-Century In High-Voltage Clash In Colombo
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him...
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Makes Comeback, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Arshdeep Singh -...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Makes Comeback, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Arshdeep Singh -...